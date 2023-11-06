(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

On 30 October 2023, H.E. Mr. Puttaporn Ewtoksan, Ambassador of Thailand to Egypt, presented the“Volunteer Consul Award 2023” certificate together with its pin and jacket to Miss Tida Loabuppa, First Volunteer Consul in Egypt for her continuous support to the Embassy's consular work and help the Thai community in Egypt.

The Volunteer Consul Award is initiated by Department of Consular Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, to give recognition to a Thai person and a network of Thai community abroad for their contribution to the consular work of Thai Embassies and Consulates, especially on the protection of Thai nationals abroad.

