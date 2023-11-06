Sri Lanka Commends Qatar’S Facilitation For Evacuation Of 11 Sri Lankans From Gaza

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Download logo
The Minister of Foreign Affairs M.U.M. Ali Sabry appreciated the constructive role played by the State of Qatar under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, in
opening the Rafah border crossing which allowed hundreds of foreigners, including 11 Sri Lankans, to enter Egypt from the Gaza Strip.
The Minister congratulated the State of Qatar for its successful
mediation efforts, paving way for
the release many hostages.
During a meeting with Ali Hassan Alemadi, Charge d'Affaires of the Qatar Embassy in Colombo, the Foreign Minister conveyed Sri Lanka's appreciation in this regard.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was pleased to have coordinated with the relevant Sri Lanka Missions, Ministries and agencies in facilitating the arrival of the 11 Sri Lankans in Colombo on 5 November 2023
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Sri Lanka.
MENAFN06112023002747001784ID1107381307
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.