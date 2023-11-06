Qatar: Tanzanian Parliament Speaker Meets Qatar's Ambassador

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Download logo
HE Speaker of the National Assembly of the United Republic of Tanzania Tulia Ackson met with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the United Republic of Tanzania Hussain bin Ahmad Al Homaid.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.
MENAFN06112023002747001784ID1107381303
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.