Kuwait-Based Factories On Display At Qatar Industrial Expo

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- Some 10 Kuwait-based factories, running the gamut from nutrition to hospitality, are taking part in an international industrial exhibition in the Qatari capital Doha, a Kuwaiti official said on Monday.

The gathering is a chance for Kuwait-based firms to market their products as part of efforts to lure foreign investment, according to the deputy chief of the Kuwaiti Public Authority for Industry's exports department Dr. Sanad Al-Ajmi. (end)

sss











MENAFN06112023000071011013ID1107381301