Russia Backs Int'l Conf. On Palestinian-Israeli Conflict

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- Russia announced on Monday its support for holding an international conference to settle the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a release that Russia has always backed the idea of settling the conflict in the Middle East.

"The attempt to monopolize settlement efforts did not lead to peace, but rather led to waves of escalation such as the one we are currently witnessing," said the ministry.

The ministry affirmed that the urgent task before the international community now is to work on stopping the hostilities in the Gaza Strip and ensure the protection of civilians, the delivery of humanitarian aid, and release of hostages.

The ministry urged the restoration of Palestinian national unity, recalling Russia's demand to hold a ministerial conference on the Middle East to consult ways to achieve settlement.

The UN Security Council supported the call made by Russia in 2007 to hold an international conference on the Middle East in its Resolution No. 1850 of 2008, saying that Russia also called for a meeting to be held in Moscow to discuss ways to achieve an Arab-Israeli settlement. (end)

