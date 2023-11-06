Egyptian Pres.: Boosting Communication, Coordination 'Vital' To Resolve Sudan Crisis

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- Boosting channels for communication and coordination would be vital to resolve the crisis in Sudan, said President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi on Monday.

This statement came during a joint press conference between Al-Sisi and South Sudanese President Salva Kiir Mayardit.

Al-Sisi called on parties involved in the internal Sudanese strife to set aside their grievances and focus on the national interest of the Sudanese people rather than individualist gains or being swayed by foreign interferences.

Al-Sisi said that there was an agreement with President Salva Kiir on coordinating efforts to ensure security in the region to safeguard the Sudanese people and Sudan.

The continuation of the crisis in Sudan would spell danger to regional countries including Egypt and South Sudan, affirmed Al-Sisi.

Meanwhile, President Al-Sisi renewed his country's support to South Sudan and its people to achieve stability, development, and peace.

He also called for boosting cooperation between Egypt and South Sudan special within joint efforts to share the resources of the Nile River.

He noted that discussions with Salva Kiir also touched on the latest development connected with the Renaissance Dam, stressing that such talks would boost cooperation amongst the Nile Bain countries.

On his part, Salva Kiir said that shared the views with President Al-Sisi concerning the current conflict in Sudan especially with the rising humanitarian crisis there.

He affirmed that South Sudan and Egypt would focus on gathering parties' involved in the crisis to find a solution to the dire situation.

He also mentioned that discussions with President Al-Sisi also touched on an agreement to benefit from Egyptian development expertise with his country namely in the education domain. (end)

aff











MENAFN06112023000071011013ID1107381298