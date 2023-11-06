EP Pres. Says Gaza Humanitarian Crisis Threatens Millions

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- The President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola Monday warned that the situation in Gaza is desperate.

"That has become a humanitarian crisis that threatens millions. That is why Europe, the European Parliament over two weeks ago, called for a pause in hostilities to allow humanitarian aid in, why we push for regional de-escalation and respect for international law," she told a conference on EU Ambassadors in Brussels.

How Israel responds in Gaza "matters to Europe and to the world," she said.

"And therefore we cannot be lulled into complacency. While we focus on the immediate challenges of ensuring humanitarian aid, of stopping terror, of protecting innocent lives, of insisting on the respect for international law," she said.

"We must also think about the day after. About what happens next. About how we can help to re-build lives in Gaza, give a real future to the people and ensure regional stability," she added. (end)

