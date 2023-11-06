South Africa Recalls All Diplomats From Israeli Occupation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- The government of South Africa said on Monday it was recalling all of its diplomats from the Israeli occupation following the latter's intense air strikes on the Gaza Strip.

"The South African government has decided to withdraw all of its diplomats in Tel Aviv for consultation," Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said during a news conference.

She added that the move reflects the country's concern over, and condemnation of, the aggression on Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

"A genocide under the watch of the international community cannot be tolerated," Ntshavheni said. (end)

