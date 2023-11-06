UN Joint Cmte Calls For Immediate Cease-Fire In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- The leaders of United Nations agencies and humanitarian organizations declared, "enough is enough" and demanded an immediate cease-fire in Gaza on Monday as the reported Palestinian death toll climbed to 10,000 people.

The joint statement was signed by 18 heads of the UN's Inter-Agency Standing Committee, including the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk, World Health Organization head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and UN aid chief Martin Griffiths.

"An entire population is besieged and under attack, denied access to the essentials for survival, bombed in their homes, shelters, hospitals and places of worship. This is unacceptable," the UN leaders said in the statement.

It continued, "We need an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. It's been 30 days. Enough is enough. This must stop now."

The statement added the "slaughter of more than 1,400 people in Israel when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Oct. 7 was "horrific."

"However, the horrific killings of even more civilians in Gaza is an outrage, as is cutting off 2.2 million Palestinians from food, water, medicine, electricity and fuel," the statement said.

The Palestinian death toll in the Israel-Hamas war surpassed 10,000 with more than 4,000 of them children and minors, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza. (end)

