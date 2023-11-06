Gaza Hospital Under Israeli Occupation Attack

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation aircraft on Monday launched an airstrike at Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City, leaving several Palestinians martyred or injured, according to health authorities. The Israeli air raid targeted the fifth floor of Al-Shifa Medical Complex, which houses about 50,000 displaced people, spokesman of Gaza health authorities Ashraf Al-Qedra said in a press statement. The latest aggression came following a series of Israeli air raids on several hospitals and medical centers, the spokesman added. (end) wab

