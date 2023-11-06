FM Meets Belgian Counterpart In Brussels

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 6 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, met in Brussels on Monday with his Belgian counterpart Hadja Lahbib.The meeting, held on the sidelines of His Majesty King Abdullah's visit to Brussels, covered developments in the situation in Gaza and efforts to end the war.Safadi expressed gratitude to Belgium for voting in favor of the resolution that Jordan, speaking on behalf of the Arab Group, presented to the UN General Assembly on ending the war, the need to protect civilians, and the need to uphold legal and humanitarian obligations.Safadi emphasized the need of putting an end to the raging war on Gaza and the humanitarian catastrophe it is creating, as well as the urgency of providing the Palestinians in the Strip with humanitarian aid.