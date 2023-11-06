FM Calls EU High Representative For Foreign Affairs And Security Policy

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 6 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, spoke by phone with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.The phone call is part of the ongoing consultation on ways to intensify efforts aimed at stopping the war, ensuring the protection of civilians, and respecting the rules of international law and international humanitarian law.Safadi briefed Borrell on the outcomes of the recent meeting between the US Secretary of State and the foreign ministers of Jordan, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, and the Secretary of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization and the Arab position reflected in the meeting.The meeting had emphasized the need to put an end to the bloody conflict in Gaza and the killings that follow, while rejecting the idea that it is self-defense.