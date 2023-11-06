               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Israel Kills 6 Palestinians In Rafah


11/6/2023 3:04:06 PM

Gaza, Nov. 6 (Petra)-- Six Palestinians were killed and dozens injured when Israeli occupation aircraft targeted a house east of Rafah in the Gaza Strip.
The government media office in Gaza confirmed that a number of martyrs, the majority of whom were displaced, had died inside the Shifa Medical Complex, as a result of the occupation aircraft bombing.

