(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai International Hosts Top Aviation Decision makers at IATA's 153rd Slot Conference







Dubai Airports' sponsorship reaffirms its commitment to driving industry growth



DUBAI, UAE: 6 November 2023: Dubai Airports, the operator of Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC), today announced its sponsorship of IATA's 153rd Slot Conference, which will bring together key stakeholders from the global airline and airports community to Dubai.

Taking place from November 14th to 17th at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), this edition marks the first time the Slot conference will be hosted in Dubai.

Dubai Airports will be the host airport for this significant event in the aviation sector, as well as the host for the networking reception.



Since its inception, the biannual conference has been a cornerstone of the aviation planning calendar, offering the global airline community the opportunity to engage in quick-fire optimisation of their planned schedules and explore new opportunities for route and network growth. The 153rd edition will attract more than 1,100 delegates, including representatives from nearly 200 slot-coordinated airports and more than 225 individual airlines from various corners of the globe.



Rob Whitehouse, Vice President, Research at Dubai Airports, said: 'As the operator of the world's busiest international airport, we're committed to working alongside our global industry peers to facilitate seamless travel experiences for our guests, enhance connectivity and drive operational efficiency and growth across the industry. The Slot Conference plays a pivotal role in driving the growth and advancement of the aviation industry and we are delighted to sponsor the 153rd edition, strengthening industry partnerships and shaping the future of air travel.'