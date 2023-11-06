(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) DP World Tour Championship's Luckiest Ball on Earth Winners to Tee up with World's Best Golfers





. Three UAE amateur golfers win competition to play in the DP World Tour Championship Rolex Pro-Am . All three will now play alongside a leading professional as part of 'Team Luckiest Ball on Earth'

Sunday 5 November 2023, Dubai, UAE – The three winners of this year's Luckiest Ball on Earth Grand Final will tee up alongside some of golf's biggest names in the DP World Tour Championship Rolex Pro-Am event on Tuesday 14th November.

UAE amateur golfers David Warham (Jumeirah Golf Estates Club, 37 points), Misun Kim (Abu Dhabi City Golf Club, 39 points) and Hashem Shana'ah (Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club, 41 points ACPO) were yesterday crowned the respective winners of the men's, ladies and junior divisions of the Luckiest Ball on Earth Grand Final, at Jumeirah Golf Estates.



All three will now play in 'Team Luckiest Ball on Earth' at the Rolex Pro-Am on the 14th November alongside one of the leading professionals from the top 50 players in the Race to Dubai Rankings, who will battle it out at the DP World Tour Championship from 16-19th November.

The Luckiest Ball on Earth Grand Final also featured two special nearest to the pin competitions, on the 8th and 14th holes. These were won by Anca Pirvu (Emirates Golf Club) and Hannah Alan (Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club).



First launched in 2011, the Luckiest Ball on Earth has become a popular competition within the UAE's growing golf scene, giving amateurs the chance to play alongside star players such as Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, at the fifth and final Rolex Series event of the season.

This year's 12th edition of the Luckiest Ball on Earth featured qualifying tournaments held at 18 golf clubs across the UAE from 2nd September to 22nd October, with winning players from the mens, ladies and junior competitions advancing to yesterday's Grand Final.



Tom Phillips, Head of Middle East for DP World Tour, said:“We are delighted to welcome David, Misun and Hashem to this year's Rolex Pro-Am tournament to enjoy a money-can't-buy experience playing alongside some of the best golfers in the world. The Luckiest Ball on Earth is a fantastic initiative that provides everyday golfers with a chance to meet their heroes – one that is always a pleasure to deliver in partnership with local golf clubs and the Emirates Golf Foundation. We look forward to watching David, Misun and Hashem showcase their skills in the Rolex Pro-Am.”

The Luckiest Ball on Earth is open to all amateur golfers who hold an Official Club Handicap recognised by the Emirates Golf Federation, with a maximum handicap of 28 for men and juniors, and 36 for ladies.

The DP World Tour Championship offers a fantastic day out for all, combining world-class golf with an array of exciting activities and experiences including free golf lessons, kid's areas, trick-shot shows and sports activations, as well as premium hospitality and food and beverage options. For more information about ticket options, visit DP World Tour Championship 2023.

MENAFN06112023003092003082ID1107381286