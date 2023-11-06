(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) SH Capital Appoints Her Excellency Sheikha Moaza Al Maktoum As Chairperson Of The Board of Directors









November 2023, Dubai, United Arab Emirates: SH Capital has appointed Her Excellency Sheikha Moaza Obaid Suhail Buti Al Maktoum as the Chairperson leading the Board of Directors.



Speaking on the announcement, Mohit Davar, Co-founder of Stanhope Group, said, 'It is with great honour and delight that we welcome HE Sheikha Moaza Al Maktoum as Chairperson of the SH Capital Board. We thank her for graciously accepting this appointment. Her exceptional leadership skills, visionary outlook, ambition, and drive are a testament to her stature which has earned her immense renown not only in Dubai but also globally.



With her appointment, we are confident in the trajectory of continued growth and advancement towards delivering market-leading and consumer-focused solutions. She serves as an inspiration and motivator to everyone around her, and I eagerly look forward to the exciting new phase in the life of Stanhope Group.'

Speaking on her appointment, HE Sheikha Moaza Al Maktoum said,“I am delighted to join a strong and growing business. SH Capital has a talented team, well-established partnerships and is a trusted brand. I look forward to building upon this strong foundation and further growing the business.