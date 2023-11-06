(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Huge Anticipation for World-leading Gulfood Manufacturing 2023 Tomorrow







Keynote address from MoIAT on sustainability to open FoodTech Summit



Gulfood Manufacturing will be co-located with The Speciality Food Festival, ISM Middle East and Private Label Middle East



Dubai – November 5, 2023: The largest ever edition of world-leading trade event Gulfood Manufacturing kicks off tomorrow (7 November 2023), at Dubai World Trade Centre, with a packed three days across 4 co-located events in prospect for an anticipated 36,000+ visitors from the food industry. As the global F&B industry moves into a new era characterised by greater sustainability, resilience, agility and efficiency, 3,000 exhibitors from 80 countries will be showcasing thousands of innovations over 21 exhibition halls.



With perspectives from senior policymakers and global industry experts at the Food Tech Summit, to an exhibition floor packed with displays of cutting-edge products, solutions and interactive features including Top Table Gourmand and YouthX, expectations are high for this year's edition of the most influential annual F&B manufacturing event in the world.



FoodTech Summit



The FoodTech Summit will open with a keynote address from Tariq AlHashmi, Director of Technology Adoption and Development at the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), who will look at the food industry's role in achieving global climate and sustainability goals, and how sustainable solutions will be a hot topic of discussion in the new era of F&B manufacturing.



'Advanced Food Technology is not just about feeding the present; it's about nourishing the future. FoodTech will play a pivotal role in driving innovation and improving the quality and accessibility of food while also reducing greenhouse emissions, and promoting resource-efficient practices', said Tariq AlHashmi, Director of Technology Adoption and Development at the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT).



As the UAE's Year of Sustainability comes to culmination at COP28, sustainability will be a key focus running throughout the Summit, with sessions exploring how the manufacturing industry is integrating sustainable practices and processes (such as sustainable packaging), reducing food waste, introducing energy efficient machinery with a smaller carbon footprint, and driving traceable, ethical and transparent food production.



Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President, Dubai World Trade Centre commented, 'We are ready to welcome leaders from the world's biggest names in F&B production to Gulfood Manufacturing, and hear their strategies to drive sustainability, innovation and efficiency as the industry advances into a new era. Dubai is fast becoming a hub for both sustainable manufacturing, and culinary excellence, and we look forward to showcasing both to a record-breaking number of participants next week.'



