ITQAN and Cyber50 Defense Announce Strategic Partnership at GESS Dubai







Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 06 November 2023: UAE's ITQAN, a leading Systems Integrator and a subsidiary of the Yas Holding group, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with innovative cybersecurity services firm Cyber50 Defense to create a fortified and secure digital environment for all users. Announced at the Global Education Supplies and Solutions (GESS) Dubai conference and exhibition, the partnership marks a significant milestone in the cybersecurity and IT landscape.

Ali Jaber Al Yafei, CEO of United Technology Holding, parent company of ITQAN Al Khaleej, commented: 'This alliance underscores ITQAN's ongoing dedication to progressive adaptation in a rapidly evolving technological landscape. With Cyber50 Defense by our side, we are poised to offer unmatched solutions, strengthening the digital security and success of our clientele.'



Abdullah Al Seiari, CEO of Cyber50 Defense, added, 'This collaboration with ITQAN, a name held in high esteem in the industry, amplifies our shared mission. Together, we aim to deliver an enhanced suite of services, benefiting not only our organizations but, more importantly, our valued clients.'

The recently held MoU signing at the GESS exhibition highlights the pivotal role of education and technology in sculpting a future-ready landscape.

ITQAN, since its establishment in 1984 as Al Bawardi Computers and rebranded in 1997, has been unwavering in its commitment to delivering exceptional solutions, tailor-made to address the dynamic needs of their enterprise clients. ITQAN's extensive portfolio, spanning Applications, Infrastructure, Cyber Security, and Integrated Security, has set them apart as industry leaders. Their presence in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, reinforced by a dedicated multinational team, further solidifies ITQAN's reputation for excellence and innovation.



Cyber 50 Defense, a subsidiary of Al Reem Group, is dedicated to empowering individuals, businesses, and organizations to excel in the digital age through state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions. They are staunchly committed to protecting digital assets, maintaining privacy, and facilitating the seamless exchange of information within an ever-changing cyber environment. Leveraging their deep expertise, innovative practices, and unwavering commitment to excellence.



