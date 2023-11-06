(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Get your Nissan vehicles winter-ready with Al Masaood Automobiles' free Friday Check-ups
Abu Dhabi, UAE, 6 November 2023 – Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorized distributor of Nissan cars in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western region is launching complimentary vehicle check-ups for Nissan owners. The“Free Friday Check-ups” will be available every Friday between November 1st and December 31st, 2023, and will include an essential safety check, as well as battery, lights, and air filter examinations.
With winter fast approaching, and people gearing up for outdoor adventures, Al Masaood Automobiles wants to ensure the smoothest, safest, and most comfortable experience for all. The check-ups will be offered at the Musaffah, Airport Road, Al-Ain, and Beda Zayed service centres. While the service is open to all Nissan owners, booking a check-up in advance is recommended to ensure timely consultation. Customers who choose to avail of these checks can also receive up to 50% off on identified services required.
