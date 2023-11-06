(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Art, Fashion and Love Unites in Riyadh: Shein Showcased the Power of Fashion through Purpose







SHEIN's inaugural Riyadh fashion show and charity gala held on 2nd November supported Charitable Society of Autism Families (SAF)



SHEIN, the global online retailer of fashion, beauty, and lifestyle products, brought together the worlds of Art and Fashion at its inaugural Riyadh Fashion Show, Gala Dinner and Charity Auction, that took place last Thursday on the 2nd of November at Marbella Resort. This spectacular event, themed 'Blooming Art', promised an unforgettable evening of fashion, philanthropy, and entertainment.





SHEIN's Riyadh Fashion Show marked a significant milestone as the brand's first-ever fashion show in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Showcasing their latest Fall-Winter Collection, inspired by famous paintings by world-renowned artists, the event redefined fashion as a true artform. The brand-new collections - 'Artful Elegance', 'Urban Canvas', and 'Starry Night' - were be modelled by women, men and children who were selected through SHEIN's open online casting. The 11 aspiring catwalk models, selected through a voting process that garnered over 300,000 votes, kicked off the event with a dazzling runway show, where attendees had the chance to preview and shop the new collection.



Following the fashion show, a Gala Dinner has been held, accompanied by a charity auction featuring incredible paintings by talented young constituents of the non-profit, Charitable Society of Autism Families (SAF). All proceeds of SAR468,000 from the auction of 10 paintings did directly benefit the SAF furthering their mission to support children with autism.



Prince Saud Bin Abduaziz bin Farhan Al-Saud, Chairman of the Society of Autism Families (SAF) said: 'For 14 years, we have been and are still aspiring to improve autism services across the Kingdom and to be a global model of best practice”. He also expressed his thoughts on the event: 'As we celebrate the union of art, fashion, and compassion, we are deeply appreciative of the support for the talented children under our care. This partnership with SHEIN not only enhances our mission but also illuminates the remarkable potential within these young autistic artists. It's an honor for everyone to participate in such an event that raises awareness and unites our community”.



In addition to the fashion and charity aspects, the event delivered captivating performances by rising Saudi singer star, Zena Emad, a talented pianist, and gifted autistic children from SAF. An art gallery, memorable photography opportunities, and creative gifts added to the evening's allure, with several prominent figures that graced the event, including Saud bin Abdulaziz bin Farhan Al Saud, Chairman of SAF, Nayef bin Fahd bin Saedan, SAF Vice Chairman, celebrity & influencer Noha Nabil and many others.







