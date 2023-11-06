Volga Tower: A New Residential Marvel By Tiger Properties In JVT

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Situated in the heart of Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT ), this 40-storey residential structure is set to redefine urban living with its stunning design and world-class amenities. With a set of amenities and private pools for each apartment with the most fascinating views of JVT, this tower is the perfect investment opportunity for a future of luxury.

A snapshot of elegance

Unlike any other tower, Volga Tower stands tall with an array of attractive facilities that ensure residents experience elegance at its best. This off-plan project boasts a host of features that make it truly exceptional.

Indulge in the exquisite selection of bespoke living spaces within this captivating tower, meticulously designed to cater to your individual preferences. Additionally, this remarkable tower boasts an array of enticing features:

* Parking Floors: 4

* Luxuriously Furnished Apartment Floor: 40

* One, Two, Three-, and Four-Bedroom Apartments

* Stylish Retail Spaces: 2

* Total Residential Flats: 390

Discover your dream home in this alluring oasis of comfort and convenience.

This magnificent tower doesn't just present you with a diverse range of apartment choices; it also introduces a collection of upscale amenities that effortlessly elevate your lifestyle.

Embark on a journey of luxury with the following exceptional facilities:

* Apartments Private Pools

* Serene Outdoor Swimming Pool

* Playful Kids' Recreational Area

* Invigorating Running and Walking Track

* Cutting-edge Gymnasium to perfect your fitness goals

Your key to luxury living

Volga Tower's attractive pricing and flexible payment plans make luxury living more accessible. The starting price for these magnificent residential spaces is Dh1,400,000. Offering 0 per cent interest and high ROI, the tower provides a five-year payment plan, ensuring a hassle-free investment for its residents.

Strategic location: The heart of JVT

One of the most appealing aspects of Volga Tower is its prime location within the Jumeirah Village Triangle. This thriving community offers proximity to various vital places, such as JBR, Mall of the Emirates, Palm Jumeirah, Global Village, Dubai Mall, and more, making it an ideal spot for those seeking a balanced urban lifestyle.

A message from our CEO

Eng Amer Waleed, CEO of Tiger Properties , is excited to introduce the Volga Tower to its esteemed clients and partners. He emphasizes that this project is not just about creating luxurious living spaces but also about building communities where people can thrive, grow, and enjoy life to the fullest.

"Volga Tower reflects our commitment to creating unique living experiences. We believe luxury living should be accessible to all, and Volga Tower embodies this principle. It's not just a residence; it's a lifestyle," he adds.

A tradition of excellence: Tiger Properties

Tiger Properties has a track record of excellence, having successfully launched five other projects in JVT. The launch of the Volga Tower is a testament to the company's dedication to providing world-class living spaces that align with Dubai's reputation for elegance and sophistication.

Volga Tower in Jumeirah Village Triangle is more than just a residential project; it perfectly blends a luxurious and harmonious life. With its outstanding features and strategic location, it offers residents a remarkable urban experience.

Welcome to a life where luxury knows no bounds and every moment is a masterpiece.