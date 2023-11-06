IWG Expands Its Presence In Egypt With 15 New Centres

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

IWG, the world's leading flexible office space provider, with brands including Spaces and Regus, has announced 15 new locations in Cairo and its suburbs, as part of its ambitious expansion plans in Egypt.

This move comes along with the appointment of Marc Descrozaille as the new regional CEO of IWG in the Middle East and Africa. Descrozaille will oversee the growth of IWG's Regus, Spaces and Signature brands across the region, as well as the development of partnerships with property owners to open multiple locations across the Middle East and Africa.

IWG reported its highest-ever half-year revenue in its 34-year history in August 2023, thanks to the rapid adoption of the hybrid model by companies of all sizes worldwide. The 'big bang of hybrid working' has also led to an extraordinary increase in the number of IWG centres, with 612 new locations added globally between January and September 2023. IWG is approaching 4,000 total locations, giving its members access to all workspaces in more than 120 countries via the IWG app.

Among the 15 new locations in Egypt, four are in partnership with Arabella, following the opening of Regus Arabella Plaza in March 2023.

Five new IWG locations will open across Cairo in 2024, in collaboration with Premier Group, a strategic partner of IWG.

Spaces Mall of Egypt, opening in the west of the capital in July 2024, is IWG's latest location in Egypt with Majid Al Futtaim, a leading shopping mall developer. The workspace will attract more than 200,000 daily visitors to the mall, and transform working life in Cairo.

Regus at Pioneer Plaza Mall will be the first and only workspace in Egypt's New Administrative Capital (NAC), a smart city of the future with a strategic location and a series of key developments that are drawing more people to the urban area.

Regus W51 is a new flexible workspace in the banking district of New Cairo, offering a full range of modern amenities and a lucrative spot for businesses and professionals in the area.

Spaces Paragon 3, the first Spaces-brand location to open in New Cairo, will host an extraordinary workspace. The location is LEED-certified, meaning it meets the highest standards of environmental sustainability.

Regus Golf Central Palm Hills, located in a luxurious neighbourhood in Giza, west of the capital city, will open a business and commercial hub for the residents and visitors of the exclusive area.

Regus Kazan October city, situated in a prestigious architectural landmark for business, entertainment, dining, and medical services in October City, will be home to a Regus centre with coworking spaces, private offices and meeting rooms, opening around July 2024.