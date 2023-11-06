Israeli Military Says 30 Rockets Fired From Lebanon

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Some 30 rockets were launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel on Monday evening, triggering Israeli artillery fire in response, Israel's military said in a statement.
“Approximately 30 launches were identified from Lebanon toward northern Israel,” the Israeli military said in a statement.“The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) is responding with artillery fire toward the origin of the launches,” the military added.
Hamas claimed responsibility for the rocket attack, saying 16 rockets were launched.
The rockets triggered air raid sirens in the Upper Galilee region and the Karyot region, north of the Israeli city of Haifa, marking the longest range of the rockets fired from Lebanon since Israel began its offensive against Hamas on Oct. 7.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage on the Israeli side, Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service said in a statement
MENAFN06112023000153011029ID1107381003
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.