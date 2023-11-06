Israeli Military Says 30 Rockets Fired From Lebanon

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Some 30 rockets were launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel on Monday evening, triggering Israeli artillery fire in response, Israel's military said in a statement.



“Approximately 30 launches were identified from Lebanon toward northern Israel,” the Israeli military said in a statement.“The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) is responding with artillery fire toward the origin of the launches,” the military added.



Hamas claimed responsibility for the rocket attack, saying 16 rockets were launched.



The rockets triggered air raid sirens in the Upper Galilee region and the Karyot region, north of the Israeli city of Haifa, marking the longest range of the rockets fired from Lebanon since Israel began its offensive against Hamas on Oct. 7.



There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage on the Israeli side, Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service said in a statement