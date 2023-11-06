Israeli Army Kills 3 Palestinians In West Bank

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) At least three Palestinians were killed and one was seriously injured on Monday by Israeli forces in Tulkarm, northern West Bank, according to the Ramallah-based Palestinian Health Ministry.



The ministry reported that the three deceased and the injured were taken to Tulkarm Government Hospital.



Furthermore, Israeli forces attacked a civilian car in Tulkarm and opened fire inside it, according to local sources.



Israeli Army Radio said on Monday that Israeli security forces operated on the outskirts of Tulkarm as part of the“counter-terrorism effort.”