Mining Stock News: Kuya Silver (CSE: KUYA) Announces Conditional Strategic Investment By Trafigura

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the "Company" or "Kuya Silver") is pleased to announce an agreement with Trafigura Pte Ltd ("Trafigura"), through two of its subsidiaries, to invest USD $1.2 million to acquire units ("Units") of Kuya Silver to support the restart of production from the Bethania mine located in central Peru, to produce silver-lead and zinc concentrates. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of Kuya Silver ("Common Share") and one half of one warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share for a purchase price equal to 150% of the applicable subscription price for the Units for a period of two years following the applicable closing.

The first tranche of Units will be issued for an aggregate of USD $230,000, conditional upon the signing of an offtake agreement for the primary concentrate products from the Bethania mine, i.e. silver-lead and zinc concentrates. The second tranche of Units will be issued for an aggregate of USD $970,000, conditional on Kuya Silver raising an additional USD $1.3 million for a total new investment of USD $2.5 million. The Units will be issued for a subscription price equal to the 10-day volume weighted average price of the Common Shares on the CSE as of the applicable tranche closing date. Both tranches are contingent upon meeting further due diligence conditions and other conditions typical for a transaction of this nature and are subject to agreement of final transaction documents. In addition, Trafigura has agreed to hold the Common Shares acquired in this transaction for a minimum of one year, and will exercise its Warrants if the Common Shares trade at a premium of 25% to the Warrant exercise price for one month.

Last October, Kuya Silver announced that it had signed a toll milling agreement with Compañía Minera San Valentin to process run-of-mine material at their plant, located 20 km by road from the Bethania project. The agreements with both Trafigura and Compañía Minera San Valentin underscore Kuya Silver's efforts to restart production at the Bethania mine, which has been under care and maintenance since 2016, and ensure operational readiness across the supply chain.

David Stein, Kuya Silver's President and CEO stated: "We are pleased to enter into this production agreement with Trafigura, a leading commodities group. Their commitment to join us as shareholders of Kuya Silver is a strong endorsement that supports our interests to grow the Company. In what has been a challenging market over the past few years, we consider this investment as pivotal in restarting production at Bethania."

About Kuya Silver Corporation

Kuya Silver is a Canadian‐based mineral exploration and development company with a focus on acquiring, exploring, and advancing precious metals assets in Peru and Canada.

For more information, please contact:

David Stein, President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (604) 398‐4493





Reader Advisory

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information," including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may," "would," "could," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "must," "next," "propose," "new," "potential," "prospective," "target," "future," "verge," "favourable," "implications," and "ongoing," and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking information. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing statements, any discussion of the potential of exploration targets, assay results and the proposed use of the proceeds of the Offering, is forward-looking information. Investors are cautioned that statements including forward-looking information are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including but not limited to fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market, and business conditions. There can be no assurances that such forward-looking information will prove accurate, and therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of the risks and uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.