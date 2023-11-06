SABUY Announces Equity Transaction With Alternative Investment Firm, GEM Global Yield LLC SCS

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach - 6 November 2023 - SABUY Technology Public Company Limited (SABUY) announces one of its major shareholders officially sold the first tranche of 20.585 million shares of SABUY Technology to GEM Global Yield LLC SCS (GEM).



Under the equity investment arrangement with Luxembourg-based Global Emerging Markets, the firm has the option to purchase up to THB 1.75 billion of stock, not exceeding 19,9% of the outstanding share capital of SABUY. As a long-only and passive firm, GEM will not have any involvement in the management of SABUY.



"With SABUY's unique business model, strong growth prospects, unlocked equity value and quality management, GEM has decided to choose SABUY as its first investment in Thailand. However, since SABUY has no plan to issue new shares, GEM structured and executed the equity investment arrangement directly with the major shareholders of SABUY whereby the sellers have the right to sell SABUY shares to GEM under the THB 1.75 billion committed facility. The sellers could use part of the proceeds for the upcoming equity warrant conversion of SABUY, which will in turn strengthen the financial position of SABUY further. Needless to say, SABUY will have a stronger, more diversified shareholder base and has receive further interest from other global investors", said SABUY Executive Director and CFO Mr. Narongchai Wongthanavimok.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About The Global Emerging Market Group (GEM) GEM Global Emerging Markets ('GEM') is a $3.4 billion, alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York and the Bahamas. GEM manages a diverse set of investment vehicles focused on emerging markets and has completed over 580 transactions in 75 countries. Each investment vehicle has a different degree of operational control, risk-adjusted return, and liquidity profile. The family of funds and investment vehicles provide GEM and its partners with exposure to: Small-Mid Cap Management Buyouts, Private Investments in Public Equities, and select venture investments. For more information:



About SABUY Technology Public Company Limited (SABUY) Founded in 2014 and listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand, SABUY Technology Public Company has expanded from its payment business into various industries and become a company with a unique ecosystem serving over 50 million users in Thailand and more than 70 million transactions per month. Its businesses are categorized into i) B2C, so called Connext, ii) B2B or Enterprise Solutions, iii)

Payment & Electronic Wallet, iv) Financial Services (consumer finance and insurance brokerage), and v) Digital & Blockchain Technology.



The core subsidiaries and associates of SABUY include SABUY Connext Tech Public Company (manufacturer of water purifiers and distributor of consumer products), Vending Connext Company Limited and Vending Plus Company Limited (the operator of over 13,000 vending machines in Thailand), SABUY Speed Company Limited (the franchisor of more than 20,000 pick-up & drop-off shops nationwide), Plus Tech Innovation Public Company Limited (the manufacturer of credit cards and plastic cards and the provider of various enterprise solutions), SABUY Solutions Company Limited (foodcourt and canteen solution provider), Buzzebees Company Limited (the provider of CRM loyalty platform and the enabler of e-commerce services, SABUY Money Company Limited (the licensed provider of electronic money, payment gateway and electronic wallet), SABUY Capital Company Limited (consumer finance and supply-chain financing), Asphere Innovations Public Company Limited (online games, blockchain technologies and marketing technologies) and SABUY Market Plus Company Limited (online market platform). SABUY also invests in other businesses such as self-service locker, entertainment & media and self- laundry services which empower the ecosystem of SABUY in terms of customers' journey, business synergic linkages and cost optimization. In 1H2023, SABUY reported the revenue of THB 5.1 billion, a y.o.y. growth of 204%, with the strong net profit of THB 347 million during the same period. For more information:





