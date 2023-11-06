Natural Gas Forecast: Continues To Be A Buy

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The natural ga market exhibited a back-and-forth dance in Friday's trading session, firmly entrenched around the $3.50 level in the futures market.

Underpinning this price action is the reassuring presence of the 200-Day Exponential Moving Averag , providing a sturdy floor for the market. A potential scenario worth considering is the prospect of a breakthrough above the previous week's highs, a move that could propel natural gas prices towards the $4.00 mark. This trajectory aligns with the seasonal trend, as winter typically ushers in increased demand for natural gas.

Adding to the intrigue, European nations grapple with the unavailability of Russian natural gas, while recent coup d'états in Western Africa have threatened supply from the trans-African pipeline. Furthermore, damage to a pipeline between Estonia and Finland compounds the challenges, painting a picture of a chilly winter for Europe on the energy front.

It's essential to bear in mind that when trading natural gas markets, you are essentially dealing with US natural gas. The Henry Hub natural gas contract, situated in Louisiana, is the most widely quoted and influential natural gas contract globally. As such, the market retains its characteristic volatility, with traders poised to seize opportunities as they arise, driven by perceptions of value Should Be Prudent

A notable technical development on the horizon is the impending crossover of the 50-Day EMA above the 200-Day EMA, often referred to as the "golden cross." This widely followed indicator carries bullish connotations and augments the positive outlook for natural gas. To navigate this market effectively, it is prudent to exercise caution and avoid hasty, all-in bets. A gradual and measured approach to building positions is advisable.

For several months, I have been steadily accumulating a position in this market, ensuring that my cost basis remains secure. Consequently, I continue to incrementally add to my holdings, primarily utilizing non-leveraged vehicles like the ETF market. While futures markets may be suitable for some, the CFD markets offer a more reasonable option for trading at a manageable size.

At the end of the day, the natural gas market remains a dynamic arena, marked by fluctuations and market noise. The $3.50 level serves as a crucial pivot, with the potential for an ascent to $4.00. Geopolitical developments and supply concerns add to the market's complexity. Approach this market with caution, gradually building positions while keeping a watchful eye on the evolving technical landscape. Ultimately, prudent and measured trading strategies can navigate the volatility and unlock value in the natural gas market.

