GBP/USD Forecast: Has A Strong Day After Jobs Report Misses

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The GBP/JPY showcased a substantial rally during the trading session, effortlessly surpassing the 1.23 level. As it stands, this market is poised to maintain its high degree of volatility .

It's worth highlighting that the market experienced an unusually intense surge in a single day. However, it's a rarity to witness such a candlestick formation in isolation. Because of this, I am particularly careful at this point in time.

Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1Read full review Get Started

At the moment, the market is probing the upper boundary of the bearish flag pattern, adding an element of intrigue to the unfolding scenario. If we observe a downturn in this region, I might consider taking a modest position to the downside, although the situation remains somewhat complex. In contrast, a breakthrough above the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) could set the stage for further upward momentum, potentially ushering in a move towards the 1.27 level.

It's crucial to bear in mind that the U.S. interest-rate markets have recently witnessed a substantial decline. This development has exerted significant influence on the greenback. Furthermore, the disappointing jobs report released on Friday has sparked speculation that the Federal Reserve may hasten its departure from a tightening policy stance. While I personally view this perspective as misguided, the market has embraced this narrative, and consequently, it is more inclined to continue its upward battle Vigilant

The sheer size of the candlestick is remarkable, raising the possibility of breaching the upper boundary of the bearish flag pattern. However, if we fail to achieve this, it could serve as a highly adverse sign, potentially indicating that the market has become excessively exuberant.

In general, this market is characterized by a propensity for noisy fluctuations. My focus is squarely on the 200-Day EMA above, as it may provide valuable clues about our ability to breach it. At this juncture, we find ourselves teetering on the brink of a significant inflection point, warranting close monitoring. While I'm not currently inclined to short this market, I remain vigilant and closely observant within this pivotal area. Because of this, I think you need to watch the next day or two, as they will be pivotal to what happens next. The US dollar is on its back foot after the jobs data, but there are plenty of geopolitical concerns out there just waiting to cause issues.

Ready to trade our Forex daily analysis and predictions ? Here are the best forex trading platforms UK to choose from.