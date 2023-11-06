WATCH: Angelo Mathews Becomes First-Ever Batsman To Be Timed Out

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Nov 6 (NewsWire) – Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews became the first batter ever to be TIMED OUT in international cricket, which has a 146-year history. According to the tournament's playing conditions, a player must start his innings within 2 minutes.
When Angelo Mathews arrived to bat, the strap of his helmet broke, and he had to wait for a replacement helmet to be brought. During this delay, the Bangladesh captain, Shaking, appealed, and the umpires ruled in Bangladesh's favor.
Former Pakistan great Waqar Younis, who was providing commentary, criticized Bangladesh's appeal to get Angelo Mathews timed out, stating that it went against the Spirit of Cricket.
ADVERTISEMENT
For similar articles, join our Telegram channel for the latest updates. – click here
WATCH: 👇
MENAFN06112023000191011043ID1107380895
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.