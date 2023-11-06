WATCH: Angelo Mathews Becomes First-Ever Batsman To Be Timed Out

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Nov 6 (NewsWire) – Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews became the first batter ever to be TIMED OUT in international cricket, which has a 146-year history. According to the tournament's playing conditions, a player must start his innings within 2 minutes.

When Angelo Mathews arrived to bat, the strap of his helmet broke, and he had to wait for a replacement helmet to be brought. During this delay, the Bangladesh captain, Shaking, appealed, and the umpires ruled in Bangladesh's favor.

Former Pakistan great Waqar Younis, who was providing commentary, criticized Bangladesh's appeal to get Angelo Mathews timed out, stating that it went against the Spirit of Cricket.

