Modern Foot & Ankle Triumphantly Expands Footprint To South Florida

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) JUPITER, Fla., Nov. 6, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - This week Modern Foot & Ankle , a trusted name in podiatry in Tampa and Orlando, achieved a major milestone by expanding operations into South Florida.







Image Caption: Dr. Tamara Nemeroff.

Spearheading the venture is Tamara Nemeroff, DPM , a board-certified podiatric surgeon who has been serving the Orlando area through Modern Foot & Ankle since last year. She is relocating to Jupiter, Fla., to open the group's first clinic in the Palm Beach region.

“I love Jupiter,” said Dr. Nemeroff.“I grew up in the area, so I know firsthand that it's a beautiful community filled with some of the best people.”

Dr. Nemeroff is no stranger to tackling new challenges. She successfully launched Modern Foot & Ankle's Lake Mary and Oviedo locations, transforming them into renowned hubs for exceptional foot and ankle care.

“In terms of starting an office from scratch, I know what to expect and can guide my team to create the highest quality experience for our patients,” she explained.

Known for her thoughtfulness, professionalism, and excellent bedside manner, Dr. Nemeroff's commitment to improving the lives of those in need of foot and ankle services is unwavering.

“I'm bringing my expertise and everything Modern Foot & Ankle has to offer to Jupiter,” she said.“The advanced on-site equipment, friendly staff, online scheduling, efficient appointments, and evening hours are just some of the ways we make podiatric healthcare easy to access.”

The new Palm Beach office is located at 1025 Military Trail in Jupiter. To schedule an appointment, visit mfahealth or call 1-844-MODERN9.

About Modern Foot & Ankle®

Through Big-City Technology. Small-Town Care.® Modern Foot & Ankle is reshaping the patient experience and curating a progressive model for podiatric healthcare. Our physicians provide comprehensive medical and surgical solutions for foot and ankle conditions in clinics across Florida. With 24/7 online booking and check-in, extended office hours, advanced on-site equipment, and cutting-edge treatment options, Modern Foot & Ankle serves patients efficiently, comfortably, and on their schedule. For more information, visit ModernFootAnkle .

