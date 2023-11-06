Four Out Of Ten Swiss Residents Have Migration Background

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Português (pt) Quatro em cada dez habitantes da Suíça têm origem fora do país



Federal Statistical Office figures published on Monday show that in 2022 2,951,000 permanent residents were of migrant origin in 2022.

Nearly 80% of these people were born abroad and are therefore part of the first generation (2,342,000 people).

Of the 2,951,000 permanent residents with a migrant background, 38% have Swiss nationality. The most common foreign nationalities are Italian (10%), German (9%), Portuguese (7%), French (4%), Kosovar (3%) and Spanish (3%).

The term migration background applies to those without a Swiss passport, those who have become Swiss and those who were born in Switzerland to parents who were born abroad.

