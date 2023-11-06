Brazil Elected To UN Board Of Auditors

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazilian judge Bruno Dantas (pictured), president of the Federal Audit Court (TCU), was elected this Friday (3) by acclamation to the United Nations Board of Auditors for the 2024-2030 term. The information was made public by the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the ministry, the election of judge Bruno Dantas was a recognition of his outstanding international activity, particularly as the head of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI), and the technical excellence of the TCU. During Brazil's mandate on the United Nations Board of Auditors, the judges in the presidency of the TCU will also have a seat.

The council is an independent body composed of three general auditors responsible for auditing the UN's accounts , including its funds and programs, and drawing up recommendations for improving the governance and management of the organization. This is the first time the Brazilian Court of Auditors, in over 130 years of history, will have a seat on the UN Board of Auditors.

Translated by Elúsio Brasileiro

TCU

