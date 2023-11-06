Submission Date Extended For Prize On Tripoli Fair

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The submission deadline for an art competition on the International Fair Rachid Karami was extended from October 29 to November 30. The project in Lebanon was developed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer.

The competition was launched by the Embassy of Brazil in Beirut and the Instituto Guimarães Rosa – Beirut in the context of the recent enlisting of the fair as a World Heritage and a World Heritage in Danger by UNESCO.

The authors of the three winning artworks will receive a money prize of USD 1,000 each. Eligible artwork includes photography, illustration, etching or any other artistic technique, provided that it can be presented as a digital image. Participation is open to Lebanese citizens living in Lebanon or abroad, and to non-Lebanese individuals resident in Lebanon.

The fair is an architectural complex on a 70-hectare plot of land, with a space for exhibitions and other activities. it is one of the major representative works of 20th century modern architecture in the Arab Near East. The main building of the fair consists of a huge covered hall in the shape of a boomerang.

The registration for the“ Tripoli Fair: The Way I See It ” is free and online through a form. Each participant may submit a maximum of 5 artworks. The criteria for evaluation of artworks will be creativity, technical quality, and adherence to the theme. Shortlisted artworks will be printed for an exhibition.

Check here the rules and submission form (in English only).

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

©Eric Lafforgue/Hans Lucas/AFP

