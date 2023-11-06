Khasawneh, Lebanon's Caretaker PM Call For Action To Halt Israeli Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh met with Lebanon's Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Sunday and stressed the need to intensify Arab and international efforts to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza and avoid expansion of the conflict to the region.

Khasawneh and Mikati reiterated the two countries' position on the importance of Israel stopping aggression against Gaza and ensuring sustainable delivery of humanitarian assistance into the besieged strip.

They also expressed "complete" rejection of the forced displacement of Palestinians from their homeland, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

"Immunity of Israel from international law has to stop," Khasawneh said, calling for an end to Israel's "flagrant" violations of international humanitarian law, massacres and targeting of civilians.

The prime minister also called for intensified international efforts to halt the war against Gaza and the resulting humanitarian catastrophe and ensure the delivery of humanitarian and medical assistance into the tiny coastal enclave without interruption, highlighting His Majesty King Abdullah's firm stance in this regard.



Khasawneh reiterated that violence and escalation cannot resolve the conflict but a comprehensive political solution which can lead to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with full sovereignty on the pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Mikati expressed his appreciation to His Majesty's positions in supporting Arab causes, mainly Palestine.

He also referred to his efforts with Arab and international leaders to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza, deliver assistance and prevent forcible displacement of Palestinians.