S.S. Lazio and SPORTTOTAL announce strategic partnership for advanced coaching and AI integration

S.S. Lazio and SPORTTOTAL announce strategic partnership for advanced coaching and AI integration Rome, Italy & Cologne, Germany, 6 November 2023 – In a groundbreaking move set to revolutionize football analytics, the renowned Italian football club, S.S. Lazio, has announced a strategic partnership with the German media and tech company, SPORTTOTAL. The collaboration aims to integrate advanced analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies into Lazio's training and game strategy and player development. Kasar Masood, SPORTTOTAL's Director Technology, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "This alliance embodies the intersection of sports and advanced technology. With Lazio's rich football heritage and our cutting-edge analytics and AI expertise, we anticipate setting new standards in the way football clubs utilize data for talent development and on-field success." The partnership is expected to give S.S. Lazio a competitive edge, offering insights into player performance, tactical game strategies, and predictive injury analytics. These capabilities are anticipated to optimize player training regimens, enhance game-time decisions, and reduce injury risks – all pivotal for any top-tier football club. Claudio Lotito, President of S.S. Lazio, shared his perspective on the alliance: "For us at Lazio, innovation has always been at the forefront of our strategy. Partnering with SPORTTOTAL provides us an unparalleled opportunity to fuse traditional footballing principles with advanced technical solutions. This is not just a step forward for Lazio, it's a leap into the future of football." The partnership also promises to bring about new fan engagement opportunities. With SPORTTOTAL's proficiency in media and technology, fans of S.S. Lazio can look forward to enhanced viewing experiences, interactive matchday features, and deeper analytical content.

About S.S. Lazio

Founded in 1900, S.S. Lazio is one of the most prominent football clubs in Italy, with a rich history of accomplishments both domestically and internationally. The club boasts an impressive list of titles, including 2 Italian Championships, 1 UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, 1 UEFA Super Cup, 7 Italian Cups, and 5 Italian Super Cups. About SPORTTOTAL

SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN: DE000A1EMG56) is a technology and media company growing in the rapidly scalable digital business with streaming platforms and communities, in the high-margin national and international project business and in the live events business. Founded in 1979, the company operates SPORTTOTAL, a high-traffic, high-growth portal for online sports videos and live streaming. In the process, the company equips sports clubs with special camera technology that allows sports events to be broadcast live on sporttotal in high quality and fully automatically. In addition, SPORTTOTAL has developed its own coaching and analysis tool that enables efficient further development of athletes and is used primarily by coaches, scouts, players, and referees for video analysis. The further service portfolio of SPORTTOTAL AG includes the technical equipment of racetracks and sports facilities as well as the production and marketing of sports events such as the ADAC RAVENOL 24-hour race at the Nürburgring. In addition, SPORTTOTAL AG is active with its media house "FORTY10" operated for Deutsche Telekom and operates, among other things, the linear television channel #dabeiTV.

