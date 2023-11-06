EQS-News: Smartbroker Holding AG / Key word(s): Conference/Miscellaneous

Smartbroker Holding AG: Virtual Investor Call Following the Move of Existing Customers to SMARTBROKER+

Smartbroker Holding AG: Virtual Investor Call Following the Move of Existing Customers to SMARTBROKER+



Berlin, 6 November 2023 Dear Ladies and Gentlemen, Smartbroker Holding AG (ISIN: DE000A2GS609, FSE: SB1) will publish the results of the move of its existing Smartbroker customer base to SMARTBROKER+ on 17 November. On the same day, management will provide further details during a virtual presentation. Management Board members André Kolbinger (CEO) and Roland Nicklaus (CFO) will assess the results of the move,and provide an outlook of its effects on the future performance of the Smartbroker Group. The presentation and subsequent Q&A session will be held in German language, and are scheduled to last 60 minutes. To take part in the virtual event, please register using the following link:

Date: Friday, 17 November 2023

Time: 11 am (CET) We look forward to your participation. Please feel free to contact us should you have any questions in the meantime ().

About the Smartbroker Group: Through its Transaction division, the Smartbroker Group operates SMARTBROKER+ – a next-generation broker that is the only provider in Germany to combine the extensive product range of classic brokers with the extremely favourable pricing conditions of neo brokers. The portfolio also includes the digital fund broker FondsDISCOUNT. At the same time, via its Media division, the Group operates four high-reach digital media assets dedicated to bringing capital markets news and information to retail investors (wallstreet-online, boersenNews, FinanzNachrichten and ARIVA). With several hundred million monthly page views, the group is by far the largest publisher-independent financial portal operator in the German-speaking world and maintains the largest financial community.



