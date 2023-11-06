|
Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nordea Bank Abp flagging notification: BlackRock Inc.'s shareholding crosses threshold of five percent
06.11.2023 / 17:25 CET/CEST
Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Major shareholder announcements
6 November 2023 at 17.30 EET
BlackRock, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights has crossed the threshold of five percent, according to a notification Nordea received on 6 November 2023 under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act (SMA). The threshold was crossed on 3 November 2023.
The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 3,548,889,720.
Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds according to the notification:
|
| % of shares and voting rights (total of A)
| % of shares and voting rights
through financial instruments (total of B)
| Total of both in % (A + B)
| Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
| 5.06%
| 0.12%
| 5.19%
| Position of previous notification (if applicable)
| 4.99%
| 0.18%
| 5.18%
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Shares and voting rights
| Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible)
| Number of shares and voting rights
| % of shares and voting rights
|
| Direct
(SMA 9:5)
| Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
| Direct
(SMA 9:5)
| Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
| FI4000297767
|
| 179,650,462
|
| 5.06%
| SUBTOTAL A
| 179,650,462
|
| 5.06%
|
B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a
| Type of
financial instrument
| Expiration
date
| Exercise/Conversion
period
| Physical or cash
settlement
| Number of shares and
voting rights
| % of shares and
voting rights
| American
Depository
Receipt
(US65558R1095)
| N/A
| N/A
| Physical
| 1,856,653
| 0.05%
| Securities lent
| N/A
| N/A
| Physical
| 1,397,234
| 0.03%
| CFD
| N/A
| N/A
| Cash
| 1,314,844
| 0.03%
|
|
|
| SUBTOTAL B
| 4,568,731
| 0.12%
The controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held:
| Name
| % of shares and voting rights
| % of shares and voting rights
through financial instruments
| Total of both
| BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|
|
| Below 5%
| BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|
|
| Below 5%
| BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|
|
| Below 5%
| BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
|
|
| Below 5%
| BlackRock International Limited
|
|
| Below 5%
| BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
|
|
| Below 5%
| BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
|
| Below 5%
| BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
|
| Below 5%
| BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited
|
|
| Below 5%
| BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG
|
|
| Below 5%
| BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
|
|
| Below 5%
| BlackRock Advisors, LLC
|
|
| Below 5%
| BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
|
| Below 5%
| BlackRock (Singapore) Limited
|
|
| Below 5%
| Aperio Group, LLC
|
|
| Below 5%
For further information:
Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
Media inquiries, +358 10
416 8023 or
The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contacts set out above, at 17.30 EET on 6 November 2023.
We are a universal bank with a 200-year history of supporting and growing the Nordic economies – enabling dreams and aspirations for a greater good. Every day, we work to support our customers' financial development, delivering best-in-class omnichannel customer experiences and driving sustainable change. The Nordea share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Copenhagen and Nasdaq Stockholm exchanges. Read more about us at nordea.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact
or visit
.
End of Media Release
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| Nordea Bank Abp
|
| Smålandsgatan 17
|
| 105 71 Stockholm
|
| Sweden
| ISIN:
| FI4000297767
| Valor:
| A2N6F4
| Listed:
| Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
| EQS News ID:
| 1766311
|
| End of News
| EQS News Service