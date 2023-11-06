West Bengal Delegation Meets Punjab Industries For Investment Opportunities

(MENAFN- KNN India) Kolkata, Nov

6 (KNN) The West Bengal government recently conducted a proactive engagement with industry stakeholders in Mohali, aimed at enticing industrial units from the region.

The primary objective of this session was to explore trade and investment prospects in West Bengal.

Amit Mitra, Principal Chief Adviser to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Finance Department of West Bengal, emphasized the potential for business growth in Punjab through collaborations with West Bengal, particularly with the impending completion of the Amritsar to Kolkata freight corridor.

“This corridor, which is nearing completion, will connect the two states, creating the nation's longest freight corridor and enabling smooth cargo transportation,” he said.

Punjab's GDP currently stands at nearly Rs 7 lakh crore, while West Bengal's GDP is projected to reach Rs 17.5 lakh crore in 2023–2024, offering significant room for expansion for businesses in Punjab.

Mitra also highlighted the complementary strengths of the two states, with West Bengal being a leading producer of rice and Punjab excelling in wheat production, capable of feeding the entire nation.

Additionally, West Bengal's role as a supplier of essential raw materials to ITC, with 19 plants located in the state, was noted. The state also ranks as the second-largest producer of fruits and vegetables.

In the realm of manufacturing, West Bengal boasts the largest rail manufacturing facility in Titagarh, renowned for producing Metro coaches and wagons.

This initiative by the state government preceded the upcoming "Bengal Global Business Summit, 2023," scheduled to be held in Kolkata on November 21

