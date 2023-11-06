ITPO Facilitates Indian Exhibitors At 27Th Chinese New Year Shopping Festival In Chengdu

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 6 (KNN) The India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) is all set to participate in the 27th

Chinese New Year Shopping Festival and Global Import Goods Show

in

Chengdu City from January 27 to February 4, 2024.

ITPO under the administrative control of Department of Commerce as part of its trade promotion activities has been regularly organizing trade fairs/exhibitions abroad. The emphasis in the fairs is to provide support & opportunities to Indian companies to display their exhibits in promising export markets and project 'Brand India'.

The prime objective of event is to encourage and promote Indian exports and build a strong image of Indian products in China. This event is a best platform to communicate the latest investor-friendly policies of India in a better way to the Chinese companies, by participating and showcasing the new initiatives.

The Indian Trade Promotion Organisation are offering booths on a first-come-first-serve basis, with standard booths including essential features like octonorm stand structure, a table, two chairs, two spotlights, and a fascia with the company name. The tentative cost for a 9 sqm booth is Rs 1,30,500, while a 6 sqm booth is priced at Rs 99,000, with an additional charge of Rs. 5,000 for corner booths.

The exhibits profile covers a diverse range of products, including home products, apparel, woollen apparel, stoles, scarfs, jackets, children's garments, wooden and metal handicrafts, jewelry, fashion accessories, leather goods, carpets, gifts items, and precious stones.

Interested participants are requested to confirm their participation by the November 30, 2023. Organizers will provide recommendation letters for Visa applications, but exhibitors will be responsible for applying for their visas independently.

(KNN Bureau)