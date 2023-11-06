Delhi NCR Under GRAP Stage 4 To Tackle Severe Air Pollution

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 6 (KNN) The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday decided to invoke Stage IV of the GRAP in the entire NCR with immediate effect on in addition to all actions under Stage I, II and III.

“Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality, and in an effort to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the Sub-Committee today has taken the call to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage IV of GRAP 'Severe Air Quality (Delhi's AQI 450), today with immediate effect in the entire NCR,” CAQM said in a statement.

The 8-point action plan for Stage-IV of GRAP restricts entry of truck traffic into Delhi, with exceptions for trucks carrying essential goods/services and all LNG/CNG/electric trucks.

It does not allow non-Delhi-registered LCVs, except EVs/CNG/BS-VI diesel vehicles, into Delhi, except those carrying essential goods/services.

GRAP 4 also prohibits diesel-operated Medium Goods Vehicles and Heavy Goods Vehicles registered in Delhi, except those transporting essential goods/services.

The construction and demolition activities are also halted in linear public projects like highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission, pipelines, etc.

It also considers to allow public, municipal, and private offices to operate at 50 per cent strength, with the rest working from home.

Further central government will decide on permitting work from home for employees in Central Government offices.

(KNN Bureau)