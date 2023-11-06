Stakeholders To Discuss Solutions For Sustainability And Inclusivity At CRB Conference

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 6 (KNN) The Center for Responsible Business (CRB) is hosting its annual sustainability/sustainable business conference - India and Sustainability Standards 2023, from November 6 to 8, 2023, at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi,

It is being held in a hybrid format on the theme“Solutions for Sustainability and Inclusivity: Policy, Innovation, and Collaboration”.

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry; Suresh Prabhu, Chancellor, Rishihood University & Former Commerce and Industries Minister; Shombi Sharp, UN Resident Coordinator in India and Arun Maira, Former Member, Planning Commission, Government of India are some of the eminent speakers gracing the inaugural day.

India and Sustainability Standards 2023 will emphasize three core elements to enable bold and timely actions for a sustainable future i.e. policy, innovation and collaboration.

These pillars will serve as the foundation for the insightful discussions and exchanges that will take place during the conference which brings together over 50 partners and will feature over 25 meticulously curated engaging sessions that will span three days, featuring nearly 150 national and international expert speakers, as per the official statement.

The agenda for this year's annual conference aligns with CRB's vision and long-term strategy, focusing on driving sustainability and inclusivity through multi-stakeholder collaboration.

This collaboration involves national and international stakeholders from various sectors, including policymakers, businesses, industry actors, civil society, academia, international organizations, financial institutions, technology providers, and standards organizations.

