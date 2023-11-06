Greenenergybreaks Correlate Energy Corp. (CIPI) Spotlighted In New Harbinger Research Report

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Correlate Energy (OTCQB: CIPI) , a growth-oriented, clean-distributed energy company that is focused on providing localized solar-power generation, energy storage and charging solutions for electric vehicles, is featured in a recent research report issued by Harbinger Research LLC. According to the announcement, the report offers an in-depth explanation of Correlate Energy's business, industry and growth opportunities as well as an analysis of its shares' potential future value. Harbinger Research is an independent equity research firm with a focus on the small cap and microcap sectors. The report states that“Correlate Energy is a forward-thinking organization that is focused on net-zero with the team, strategy and plan to become a major player in commercial and industrial ('C&I') and residential solar power and energy storage.”

The report observed that CIPI's current operations focus on generating strong cash flow by developing new commercial solar projects through to the construction phase while also strengthening its competence in complex financing and institutional caliber audits as well as in sourcing and executing attractive merger and acquisition opportunities. The report also noted an increase of microgrid projects in the United States, which also indicated strong potential for the company.“On Sept 27, 2023, [Correlate Energy] announced a significant microgrid project in Southern California, with its initial phase projected to generate sales of over $23 million,” stated the Harbinger Research report.“This project cemented its position in the rapidly growing microgrid solar market. We expect that the microgrid segment of the market will continue to show very strong growth for at least the next 10 years, and over time will become a very important component of the Company's organic growth strategy. . . . As the company executes its M&A strategy over the next two to three years, while also rapidly growing organically, the company will likely experience rapidly growing revenues and EBITDA per share. . . . We believe that the company has the right combination of leadership, strategy, experience, and scale to successfully executive its strategic growth plan. If correct, this should lead to significant appreciation in the value of the company and its shares.”

To view the full research report, visit



To view the full press release, visit



About Correlate Energy Corp.

Correlate Energy is a publicly traded company strategically positioned to capitalize on America's unstoppable trend toward decentralized energy generation. The company employs a three-pronged strategy aimed at creating stockholder value from this multitrillion-dollar trend. First, Correlate seeks to finance, develop and profitably sell localized clean-energy solutions and microgrids to industrial, commercial and residential customers. Second, Correlate plans to retain ownership of some of these energy systems and thereby realize ongoing, reliable cash flow. Third, Correlate seeks to acquire proven renewable energy companies in order to exponentially grow earnings per share for investors. Correlate's management and board consist of industry experts who, during their careers, have successfully financed, developed and installed more than $2 billion of clean-energy projects for their clients. For more information about the company, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to CIPI are available in the company's newsroom at



About GreenEnergyStocks

GreenEnergyStocks

(“GES”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on companies working to shape the future of the green economy.

GreenEnergyStocks

is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GES is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GES brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GES is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenEnergyStocks, text“Green” to 844-397-5787 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenEnergyStocks website applicable to all content provided by GES, wherever published or re-published:



GreenEnergyStocks

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office



GreenEnergyStocks

is powered by

IBN