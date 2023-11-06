Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) Solution For REE Extraction Could Disrupt Market

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Canada-based strategic metals innovator Ucore Rare Metals Inc. is preparing to make the leap from proving its rare earth element (“REE”) separation technology to utilizing it in a commercial-scale facility, which the company is set to begin building this year in the United States

REEs are metals critical to magnets used in modern technologies ranging from smartphones to electric vehicles and U.S. fighter jets

Industry professionals and government officials have been troubled by the REE industry's dependence on China for processing the difficult-to-extract metals from mined product, but Ucore's platform aims to provide a more efficient and cost-effective solution Ucore has received a $4 million award from the U.S. Department of Defense to help it demonstrate its capabilities and potential for sustaining national interests in the face of tech espionage concerns between Western countries and China

The race to stop climate change in its tracks by reducing industrial and motor vehicle pollutants has long been stymied, in part, by the difficulty of refining metals vital to modern, greener technology, but Canadian critical technology metals supply chain innovator

Ucore Rare Metals (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF)

is positioning its proprietary RapidSX(TM) solvent extraction solution to overcome the obstacles and disrupt the market.

RapidSX(TM) is expected to match and improve on the standard CSX solvent refining process used by China in its market-dominating extraction of rare earth elements (“REEs”) from mined product to prepare them for use in high-grade magnets that convert power into motion for modern technologies that...

