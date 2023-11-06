Cricket Legend Tendulkar Visits Afghan Players At Wankhede

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Indian cricket legend and ICC Global Ambassador Sachin Tendulkar has visited Afghanistan's cricket team and shared his thoughts with the players ahead of crucial game against Australia.

Afghanistan will face Australia tomorrow and then take on South Africa in Ahmedabad on Friday.

“It is a special moment for each and everyone,” Rashid told cricketworldcup about Tendulkar addressing the Afghanistan team.

“Meeting him on a very special occasion here in one Wankhede, I think it's a different feeling. And definitely it's given lots of positive energy to the guys, to the team. It's a kind of dream for lots of players to meet him.”

He went on to thank Tendulkar for meeting the team ahead of their crux game against Australia.

“I just want to say thank you so much for coming here. I know lots of people start cricket watching you and you are a role model for everyone back home in Afghanistan.

“So on behalf of the whole of Afghanistan, massive thank you for coming here, spending this very important time with us. I'm pretty sure this will give these guys lots of energy, lots of positive things. And meeting you was a dream of everyone.”

