UN Urged To Address Afghan Refugees Crisis

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghan Community Residents of Canada have called for the prompt convention of UN General Assembly (UNGA) meeting to address this pressing humanitarian crisis faced by Afghan refugees.

In an open letter to the UN secretary general the community demanded that UN should ask the government of Pakistan to cease the expulsion of Afghan refugees in a manner that upholds their fundamental rights and human dignity.

This must be carried out through a coordinated approach involving UN agencies, the current setup of Afghanistan, and other relevant stakeholders.

Time is of the essence. The most vulnerable members of the Afghan refugee community, including women and children, face imminent risks. Deprived of shelter, food, water, and exposed to harsh weather conditions, they are in grave danger of suffering and loss of life.

‎‏”We call upon the United Nations to fulfill its mission of fostering peace, protecting human rights, and promoting international cooperation. It is imperative that the UN acts decisively to safeguard the rights and welfare of Afghan refugees who have sought refuge within Pakistan's borders. Only through a coordinated, compassionate, and effective response can we avert the deepening of this humanitarian crisis.”

‎”‏Many Afghans in Canada and all over the world, respectfully request that the United Nations and other international community members to takes immediate action to address this urgent matter and ensures that the government of Pakistan adheres to international humanitarian principles.”

