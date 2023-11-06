GWM WEY Secures Top Position In The China Vehicle Dependability Study 2023 Once Again

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Baoding, China – GWM WEY has once again secured its position as the top independent brand in the Chinese automotive industry in the China Vehicle Dependability Study 2023 (VDS) unveiled by J.D. Power's, the Global Leading Consumer Insights and Market Research Agency.







GWM WEY achieved this accolade through an assessment of Chinese car owners' experiences with fuel-powered vehicles owned for 13 to 48 months. The study focused on issues encountered within the past six months, covering nine problem categories and 177 specific quality issues. Overall reliability was quantified using the average number of problems per 100 vehicles (PP100), where a lower score indicates higher quality.

As a premium model, GWM WEY ranked first in the independent brand reliability category with an impressive score of 180 PP100, which outperformed the other independent brand average level of 202. This reaffirms GWM WEY's commitment to delivering high-end quality and ensuring customer satisfaction.

GWM WEY's success can be attributed to its unwavering commitment to a“customer-centric” approach. The brand's philosophy,“a great journey begins with GWM WEY,” emphasizes a comprehensive mobility experience. This approach includes a strong brand reputation, product quality, technological innovation, and exceptional service.

In terms of technology, GWM WEY utilizes advanced innovations like the hybrid DHT (Dedicated Hybrid Technology) and high-speed NOH (Navigation On HIPilot ). The hybrid DHT offers three distinct power modes: pure electric, electric priority, and intelligent hybrid. This system ensures a dynamic balance between electric and gasoline usage based on road conditions, granting on-demand power, especially in challenging terrains.

The GWM WEY Coffee 02, a model under the GWM WEY brand, has set new safety standards in its segment. The GWM WEY Coffee 02 PHEV earned a prestigious European five-star safety rating following rigorous crash tests by Euro-NCAP. This recognition is attributed to the Coffee 02's robust body structure, with an impressive 80% high-strength steel content and exceptional tensile strength, making it one of the safest vehicles in its category.

GWM WEY's commitment to delivering an exceptional mobility experience for Chinese consumers is further emphasized by its upcoming debut at a major European new energy test drive event in Rome in late November. This event will host two hundred European media outlets and provide a platform for renowned global brands to showcase their innovations. GWM WEY will invite global users to closely experience its performance and learn about technological advancements on this prestigious stage.

GWM WEY's top position in the China Vehicle Dependability Study 2023 underscores its dedication to reliability and customer satisfaction. With a focus on customer values and a steadfast commitment to ensuring safer and more enjoyable mobility experiences, GWM WEY is poised to leave a lasting impression, not only in China but on the global stage, as it showcases its remarkable performance and technological advancements in Europe.