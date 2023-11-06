Gather In Xiamen And Witness Moment Of Glory, The 36Th China Golden Rooster Awards Winners Announced

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Xiamen, China – The Awarding Ceremony of the 36th China Golden Rooster Awards and the Closing Ceremony of China Golden Rooster & Hundred Flowers Film Festival 2023 were held in Xiamen Strait Grand Theater on November 4. Winners of the awards were announced. Among the award-winning films, there are both highly acclaimed blockbuster hits and small and medium-budget films that received high praise from the audience, demonstrating the diversity and innovation of Chinese films.







The China Golden Rooster & Hundred Flowers Film Festival and the Awarding Ceremony of the China Golden Rooster Awards will be held in Xiamen for ten consecutive years starting from 2019. Xiamen is vigorously advancing the development strategy of“promoting industries and urban development through festivals”, continuously improving the professional and international level of the film festival, implementing the concept of“Golden Rooster participated by all people in the whole city”, planning film and cultural activities that span the entire year and cover the whole region, creating a strong urban film culture atmosphere.

The jury of this year's Golden Rooster Awards is divided into four categories: feature film, animated film, opera film, and documentary/science and educational film. The feature film jury consists of 15 members, while the juries in the categories of the documentary/science and educational film, opera film, and animated film each consist of 5 members. All the jury members are experts, scholars, and film-makers in the film industry.

A total of 21 Golden Rooster awards were presented. Veteran artists Da Shichang and Zhai Junjie were honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award in Film by the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles. The epic film“Creation of the Gods I: Kingdom of Storms” won the Best Feature Film award. Kong Dashan and Wang Yitong won the Best Screenplay award for their science fiction film“Journey to the West”. Tony Leung Chiu-Wai and He Saifei received the Best Actor and Best Actress awards respectively for their outstanding performance in the films“Hidden Blade” and“Off the Stage”. Li Xuejian and Huang Miyi were honored with the Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress awards respectively for their excellent performance in the films“Creation of the Gods I: Kingdom of Storms” and“Ripples of Life”. Director Cheng Er won the Best Director award for the film“Hidden Blade”. The film“The Wandering Earth 2” received the Special Jury award.







Tony Leung Chiu-Wai wins the Best Actor award







He Saifei wins the Best Actress award

In addition, Liu Xiaoshi's film“Born to Fly” won the Best Directorial Debut award, the film“Kong and Jigme” received the Best Small and Medium-Budget Feature Film award, the movie“Chang An” scooped up the award for Best Animation, the nature documentary“Snow Leopards and Friends” clinched the Best Documentary/Science and Educational Film award, the film“Like Father and Son” won the Best Children's Movie award, the“Madam Xian” won the Best Opera Film award, the“Notre-Dame on Fire” won the Best Foreign Film award,“The Wandering Earth 2” garnered the Best Sound award, the“Creation of the Gods I: Kingdom of Storms” snatched up the Best Cinematography award, the“Hidden Blade” won the Best Editing award, the film“Home Coming” won the Best Art award, and the Best Music award went to the patriotic film“Pathfinders”.

The 36th China Golden Rooster Awards were jointly sponsored by the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles, the China Film Association, and the Xiamen Municipal Government. The organizing committee said they received a total of 179 submissions this year, including 53 feature films, 64 small and medium-budget feature films, 21 children's films, 6 animated films, 16 documentary/science and educational films, 11 opera films, and 8 foreign language films.

The star-studded 36th China Golden Rooster Awards have officially come to an end! During the China Golden Rooster & Hundred Flowers Film Festival 2023, filmmakers gathered in Xiamen and held events such as the Golden Rooster Film Exhibition, Golden Rooster Film Forum, and Golden Rooster Film Venture Capital Conference, fully displaying the achievements of the film industry and exploring new trends in its development. A new event“Golden Rooster Film Market” was launched this year, holding activities such as“Golden Rooster Hundred Flowers Star Light Coast – Glory of Popular Films in the Era”, focusing on the inheritance of films, and boosting the prosperity of China's film industry. We look forward to more outstanding films shining on the Golden Rooster stage in the future.