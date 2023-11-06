Just Real Estate Showcases Essence Of High-End City Living At The Lane Residence

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Just Real Estate has announced that The Lane Residence is the first residential building on Lusail Boulevard with fully furnished high-end finishing apartments, featuring private pools and terraces.

The building is fully loaded with unique and special facilities, such as a rooftop infinity pool overlooking the Lusail Tower, in addition to a paddle court. With a tailored and flexible payment plan stretching over 10 years and monthly instalments starting from just QR5,999 per month and flexible 10-year payment plans, city-style living has never been more accessible.

The building was designed to reflect the lifestyle in one of the most vibrant areas, Lusail Boulevard, the true meaning of contemporary and modern life in Lusail City. Located just minutes from shops, entertainment venues, restaurants, cafes, and pedestrian and bicycle lanes.

The interior design reflects practical life with its optimised layout and natural colours.

The Lane Residence will consist of 79 residential apartments of various types and spaces distributed over 11 floors, including a number of exclusive and special apartments with private pool and terrace, in addition to studios, one-bedrooms, two-bedrooms, and others of different sizes.

The Lane Residence offers apartment owners with wonderful and new experiences with its various amenities and facilities, including a padel court, outdoor and indoor kids playgrounds, and multi-use terraces ready for barbeque and gatherings with Lusail Towers view.

The building will include a comprehensive fitness centre, steam rooms and saunas, with an infinity swimming pool and jacuzzi overlooking the Lusail Towers on the ninth floor, alongside a dedicated kids pool. The Lane Residence will be equipped with dedicated parking and charging stations for electric cars. The building features private parking dedicated for electric cars equipped with charging stations.

Sheikh Mansour bin Jassim al-Thani, the developer, said:“This project comes as part of Qatari Diar's vision to establish an integrated attraction area in the city of Lusail and the centre of the city will be in an area that provides work, housing, and entertainment, which is Lusail Darb.

“Since day one, we have worked with Just Real Estate to provide a unique, competitive and distinctive real estate product to be the first residence in Lusail Boulevard and a product that truly elevates market standards from designs, layout, space and facilities, while considering the building positioning.”

Engineer Nasser al-Ansari, chairman of Just Real Estate, said:“We are pleased to co-operate with Sheikh Mansour bin Jassim al-Thani to work on this unique product. With the completion of this project, the value of the investment and the financial return on these apartments will increase.”

He added:“According to the economic and financial studies conducted by our specialised team regarding the local market and the future of the region, we will offer flexible payment plans for a period of 10 years and in monthly instalments starting from QR5,999 without interest, which is considered the monthly rental value for these apartments, providing the opportunity for everyone to own and invest, especially foreigners, to obtain real estate residency. Thus, it is possible to live and pay the monthly instalment instead of paying the rent for this apartment, or to invest and pay the monthly instalment from the collected rent.”

It should be noted that the project implementation and residential apartments will be delivered in December 2026.

