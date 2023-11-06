Buying Interests Of Foreign And Domestic Funds Lift QSE 157 Points

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) Monday witnessed foreign funds' increased buying interests as its key index gained more than 157 points, reflecting the optimism in the

regional markets in view of the softer-than-expected US jobs data.Stronger buying, especially in the banks and real estate counters, led the 20-stock Qatar Index gain 1.57% to 10,152.13 points.The domestic funds turned net buyers in the main market, whose year-to-date losses truncated further to 4.95%.The Gulf retail investors were net bullish, albeit at lower levels, in the main bourse, whose capitalisation added QR7 or 1.25% to QR593 with midcap segments gaining the most.The local individuals' weakened net selling had its influence in the main market, whose index regained from an intraday low of 9,935 points.The Islamic index was seen outperforming the other indices in the main bourse, which saw as many as 0.06mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0 trade across 42 deals.However, the Gulf institutions turned net sellers in the main market, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.The Arab local retail investors were also bearish in the main bourse, which saw no trading of treasury bills.The Total Return Index gained 1.57%, All Share Index by 1.29% and Al Rayan Islamic Index (Price) by 1.82% in the main bourse, whose trade turnover grew amidst lower volumes.The banks and financial services sector index shot up 2.21%, realty (1.88%), industrials (0.86%) and transport (0.31%); while insurance declined 1.64%, consumer goods and services (0.41%) and telecom (0.39%).Major movers in the main market included Masraf Al Rayan, Dukhan Bank, Barwa, QNB, Qamco, Qatar Islamic Bank, Industries Qatar and Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding. In the venture market, Al Faleh Educational Holding and Mahhar Holding saw their shares appreciate in value.Nevertheless, Qatar Islamic Insurance, Vodafone Qatar, Doha Insurance, Mannai Corporation, Qatar Insurance, Qatar Oman Investment, Qatari German Medical Devices and Gulf Warehousing were among the shakers in the main market.The foreign institutions' net buying increased markedly to QR29 compared to QR23 on November 5.The domestic institutions were net buyers to the tune of QR11 against net sellers of QR14 the previous day.The Gulf individuals turned net buyers to the extent of QR0 compared with net sellers of QR0 on Sunday.The local individuals' net profit booking declined noticeably to QR26 against QR37 on November 5.However, the Gulf funds were net sellers to the tune of QR5 compared with net buyers of QR21 the previous day.The Arab individuals turned net sellers to the extent of QR5 against net buyers of QR9 on Sunday.The foreign retail investors' net profit booking grew perceptibly to QR3 compared to QR1 on November 5.The Arab institutions had no major net exposure for the third straight session.Trade volumes in the main market fell 8% to 335 shares, while value grew 19% to QR825 and deals by 21% to 25,148.In the venture market, trade volumes more than doubled to 2.38mn equities and value almost tripled to QR3 on almost tripled transactions to 246.