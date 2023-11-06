Lulu Hypermarket Qatar, Italian Trade Agency Unveil 'Let's Eatalian' Fest

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) LuLu Hypermarket Qatar, in collaboration with the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), the trade promotion section of the Italian Embassy in Qatar, has launched the 'Let's Eatalian Festival'.

With the theme 'Let's Eatalian - Authentically Italian Products Promotion in Qatar 2023-2024', the event is a result of the strategic partnership established between LuLu Hypermarket and the ITA Doha Office, culminating in a formalised collaborative relationship for 2023-2024.

The primary objectives of this collaboration include raising awareness, fostering a deeper understanding of Italian products among Qatari consumers, and enhancing the presence of Italian suppliers at LuLu Hypermarket points of sale in Qatar.

The festival was inaugurated by the Italian Trade Commissioner in Doha, Paola Lisi, at LuLu Hypermarket Abu Sidra Mall branch in the presence of officials from both LuLu Hypermarket and ITA.

The festival is a vibrant showcase of a wide range of Italian products, emphasising“Italian excellence” in the food sector.

From fresh fruits and vegetables to cheeses and dairy products, olive oil to pasta, sauces and salad dressings, including balsamic vinegar, canned vegetables, canned tomatoes, top-quality Italian rice, confectionery, coffee, biscuits, chocolates, sauces, spices, and condiments, the festival offers an impressive array of Italian culinary treasures.

The promotional campaign will run for one year via four 'Italian Weeks' in LuLu hypermarkets in Qatar during the following periods: November 1-8, 2023; February 4-10, 2024; May 5-11, 2024; and September 1-7, 2024.

Italian cuisine is popular because it is delicious, authentic, and healthy. It is no coincidence that it has been nominated as a Unesco-listed Intangible Cultural Heritage.

This festival provides an excellent opportunity to explore a wide range of new products, classic favourites, and time-tested popular brands in Italian food. Rather than being just a celebration of Italian food, 'Let's Eatalian' is a tribute to Italy.

“LuLu Hypermarket, a long-time importer of Italian products, has been hosting the Italian festival for the past 17 years," according to a LuLu Hypermarket representative.

